Seven Fryston players charged by the RFL following mass brawl

Seven members of Fryston’s squad have been charged for their involvement in ugly scenes during the club’s Challenge Cup defeat to Keighley.

The match was marred by ugly scenes as a brutal brawl took place during the Cougars’ 50-32 victory over their amateur opponents, which resulted in Keighley player Emmerson Whittel suffering a broken jaw.

The most severely punished is Steve Scott, who has been handed TWO Grade F charges for his involvement in the incident. If found guilty, Scott faces a minimum SIXTEEN match ban, but could result in a period suspension that could rule him out for substantially longer.

Sean Gee also faces an eight-match suspension after receiving a Grade E charge, while Andy Speake and Ben Strong have received Grade D and C running in and punching charges which will see them serve long suspensions if found guilty.

Craig Jones has been charged for entering the field without permission, while the other two players charged, Craig Jones and Adam Rothwell will appear in front of the tribunal after charges for punching.

Two Keighley players, Davey Dixon and Whittel, have been handed Grade A and C charges for their involvement.

Meanwhile, the RFL have confirmed that a separate investigation into actions off the field is currently underway looking into events surrounding the fixture.

Toronto’s FuiFui MoiMoi is also set for a lengthy suspension after copping a Grade E high tackle charge for the incident that resulted in his red card during Toronto’s Challenge Cup victory over Siddal.