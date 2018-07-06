Seven more NCL games moved forward

A total of 15 of tomorrow’s fixtures in the Kingstone Press National Conference League will now kick off early because of the Association Football World Cup quarter-final between England’s and Sweden.

Matches at Myton Warriors, Underbank Rangers, Wigan St Patrick’s, Featherstone Lions, Skirlaugh, Hull Dockers, Wigan St Jude’s and Barrow Island have been added to those at Egremont, Hunslet Club Parkside, Lock Lane, Milford Marlins, Dewsbury Moor, Stanningley and West Bowling in being brought forward from 2.30pm.

Another game – the Premier Division clash between Siddal and Normanton Knights – is being played tonight (Friday), while the Division Two derby involving Hunslet Warriors and East Leeds has been postponed to Tuesday (10 July) with a 7.15pm start.

The full programme, with start-times shown, as confirmed by NCL bosses is:

Friday 6 July 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Siddal v Normanton Knights (7.30pm)

Saturday 7 July 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Rochdale Mayfield (1.00pm)

Hunslet Club Parkside v Wath Brow Hornets (1.00pm)

Myton Warriors v Thatto Heath Crusaders (1.00pm)

Underbank Rangers v West Hull (1.00pm)

Wigan St Patrick’s v Kells (1.00pm)

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Leigh Miners Rangers (1.00pm)

Lock Lane v Oulton Raiders (1.00pm)

Milford Marlins v Pilkington Recs (12.30pm)

Skirlaugh v Bradford Dudley Hill (11.30am)

Thornhill Trojans v Shaw Cross Sharks (2.30pm)

York Acorn v Ince Rose Bridge (2.30pm)

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Askam (1.30pm)

Hunslet Warriors v East Leeds (postponed to Tuesday)

Hull Dockers v Saddleworth Rangers (1.00pm)

Stanningley v Crosfields (1.00pm)

West Bowling v Leigh East (12.30pm)

Wigan St Jude’s v Drighlington (noon)

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Millom (1.00pm)

Clock Face Miners v Beverley (2.30pm)

Gateshead Storm v Salford City Roosters (2.30pm)

Waterhead Warriors v Woolston Rovers (2.30pm)

Totalrl.com will advise if any other games are brought forward.