Warrington duo Chris Hill and Joe Westerman are among the seven players charged by the RFL.

The Wolves captain has been cited for a Grade B strikes with shoulders offence, while Westerman has been issued a Grade A charge for dangerous contact. Both players have their early guilty pleas available.

Catalans forward Sam Moa has been charged again for the same offence as Hill, also Grade B, while Jamie Acton will be back in front of the disciplinary for alleged tripping, also Grade B.

Rangi Chase has also been pulled up for tripping, but only at Grade A, while Leeds’ Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Luke Douglas have both been cited for dangerous contact, at Grade B and Grade A respectively.