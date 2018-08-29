Several clubs – including Wakefield – interested in signing Adam Walker after drugs ban

Wakefield Trinity are among several clubs interested in re-signing Adam Walker when the forward’s drugs ban ends in March next year.

Walker was playing for Trinity when he tested positive for cocaine following their game against Widnes last July.

The Scotland international has subsequently been handed a 20-month ban, backdated to the failed in-competition test last summer. It means he will be free to return to playing on March 13th next year.

And Trinity would be interested in bringing Walker back to Belle Vue – but no concrete decision has been made over whether they are yet prepared to offer him a deal.

They are understood to one of four clubs looking at Walker as a potential option next season when his ban ends.

UKAD Chief Executive Nicole Sapstead said: “While UKAD accepts ADRVs don’t always stem from a deliberate intention to cheat, athletes must always adhere to the principle of strict liability.

“Cocaine is banned in-competition and athletes are solely responsible for what is in their system, regardless of whether there is an intention to cheat or not. Sportspeople must be aware that using cocaine, even out-of-competition, will put them at risk of breaking the anti-doping rules and receiving a long ban.”

Meanwhile, Trinity last week handed a four-year professional contract to highly-rated youngster Jack Croft as they continue to build their squad for the future.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester said: “Jack came in to train with the first team in his holidays from college after catching the eye with a number of impressive displays in the academy, he has really impressed with his attitude and his ability. He has the potential to go very far in the game and we are delighted to have him tied down for the next four years”.