Sharks do the Double as Jamaica season ends

The thirteenth JRLA championship season has ended with Duhaney Red Sharks completing a three-peat, retaining their title with a hard-fought 10-4 win over GC Foster College at the Up Park Camp, home of Jamaica Defence Force.

The tense contest was settled with less than ten minutes remaining, as Fabion Turner scored the decisive try.

“That’s three Grand Final wins in a row, we never get tired of them!” commented Red Sharks’ assistant coach, Roy Calvert. “It was a tough match but we executed our game plan brilliantly. We were without eight first team players but the others really stepped up and showed that our systems work. That’s what was most pleasing.”

Losing GC captain Chevaughn Bailey added: “It was a good game. We failed to complete our sets and as a result couldn’t break the Sharks down. We got frustrated and the team with the least errors won on the day. Congrats to Duhaney Park and to my team as well on making the final.”

Liguanea Dragons claimed third after a spirited 20-16 win over Jamaica Defence Force in their play off match as part of a double-header.

Commenting after the match, Jamaica Rugby League director of rugby, Romeo Monteith, decalred the season a successful one overall.

“Our match official turn out has been a positive and well done to Washington Bulls who finished fourth on the league table having defeated several established sides in only their second season,” he sais. “We had a good international season with games against USA, Canada and France and the highlight was victory in our first-ever home fixture against the Wolverines. Finally, our fans got to cheer the Reggae Warriors in person.

“This has been one of our most challenging seasons to date, not least because it has rained incessantly on most weekends. Nevertheless, the clubs have stuck to the task and produced some thrilling moments and we are happy to complete the season on a high.”