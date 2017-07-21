Sharks maintain play-off push with Rabbitohs victory

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Cronulla maintained their play-off challenge with a convincing 26-12 victory over South Sydney at Southern Cross Group Stadium on Friday night.

The Sharks made one change from the team list published on Tuesday, with Kurt Capewell replacing Jack Bird and Jeremy Latimore coming onto the bench.

The Rabbitohs also made one change, with Kyle Turner replacing Jason Clark on the bench.

The Sharks built up a 14-6 half-time lead with tries by Wade Graham and Fa’amanu Brown, with two conversions and a penalty goal from James Maloney.

The Rabbitohs had scored through winger Braidon Burns, which was converted by Adam Reynolds.

And in the second half they reduced the margin to two points when John Sutton touched down, with Reynolds again converting.

But Gerald Beale eased the Sharks’ fears when he touched down on 70 minutes, and Maloney’s goal extended the lead back to eight points.

And Sharks centre Ricky Lautele sealed victory with a try two minutes from time, when he touched down a Maloney grubber that Maloney also goaled.

Sharks: 1 Valentine Holmes, 2 Sosaia Feki, 19 Kurt Capewell, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Gerard Beale, 6 James Maloney, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Fa’amanu Brown, 10 Matthew Prior, 11 Luke Lewis, 12 Wade Graham, 13 Paul Gallen (C); Interchange: 14 Jayson Bukuya, 15 Chris Heighington, 17 James Segeyaro, 18 Jeremy Latimore.

Tries: Graham, Brown, Beale, Lautele; Goals: Maloney 5

Rabbitohs: 1 Cody Walker, 2 Alexander Johnston, 3 Bryson Goodwin, 4 Robert Jennings, 20 Braidon Burns, 6 John Sutton, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Thomas Burgess, 9 Robbie Farah, 10 David Tyrrell, 11 Tyrell Fuimaono, 12 Angus Crichton, 13 Samuel Burgess (C); Interchange: 14 Damien Cook, 16 Zane Musgrove, 17 George Burgess, 19 Kyle Turner.

Tries: Burns, Sutton; Goals: Reynolds 2

