Sharp hypes importance of Featherstone’s clash with London

Featherstone Rovers head coach Jon Sharp has talked up the significance of the club’s Championship clash with London Broncos.

The two teams lock horns on Sunday, with just two separating the two teams in third and fourth place on the Championship ladder.

With Fev set for fixtures with Hull Kingston Rovers and Bradford over Easter, Sharp insists it is vital that they defeat the Broncos.

“If we are going to be challenging for the top 4 then we certainly need to win this weekend,” he said.

“The game against London is vital, they are a top team so it gives us another good chance to see where we are at in comparison to other teams who are likely to be fighting for the same spots come the end of the season. It’s another big test for us individually and as a team.”

Sharp will be without the suspended Richard Moore along with Frankie Mariano, Jason Walton and Ash Handley, who are all injured.

“The injuries to the side are not ideal but I believe that the players who are going to be involved are fully equipped to do what needs to be done.

“Unlike other seasons we have better depth in our ranks, this should be apparent when we take to the field on Sunday.

“We must show enough character to be strong in our play but remain disciplined to ensure that we give ourselves the best possible chance against London.”