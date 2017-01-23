Sharp pleased with Featherstone progress

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jon Sharp has expressed his delight at Featherstone’s form in pre-season.

Rovers picked up their best win of the year by defeating Super League outfit Wakefield Trinity 28-20 yesterday, extending their run of victories to four.

Sharp saw several of his new signings impress, and he is satisfied with the way his team is progressing.

“I thought we created a lot of great stuff and I thought we were exciting with the ball. I was delighted with certain individuals. Our new signings have really added something to the team.

“Richard Moore and Chris Ulugia were fantastic and Jack Ormondroyd was strong for us but, on the whole, it was a good overall team performance.

“We looked to recruit players with punch and power and we appear to have achieved what we wanted on that note. We are looking good.

“The result doesn’t mean much to me, we cannot look too much into that at this stage, it is about our performance. It is a pleasing one for the supporters, for sure, so I am happy for them.

“I am just really pleased about the fact we faced a strong Wakefield team and got a great work out.

“There was a little frustration around the ruck for both teams and we were disappointed to have conceded the amount of penalties we did.

“However, we have got a great deal out of the game. We were tested by a big pack and a talented set of half-backs, who moved the ball well and pressured our edge players.

“Last year the team pretty much picked itself. This year we have a multi-skilled squad, we have come through the friendlies virtually injury-free, and everyone is fighting for positions. We are in a good place going into the new season.”