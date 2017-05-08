Sharp rallies Fev fans ahead of Challenge Cup test

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers coach Jon Sharp has rallied Featherstone’s fans, asking them to create a night to remember when they face Halifax on Thursday in the Challenge Cup.

The two Championship rivals will collide in front of the Sky cameras with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Featherstone, who occupy second in the Championship following their victory over Rochdale on Sunday, entertain Richard Marshall’s side who have won nine of their last 10 games.

But Sharp has called on the Rovers fanbase to help his side end their exceptional run of form.

“We scored some brilliant individual tries yesterday and some well-worked team ones too but, defensively, we were brilliant,” said Sharp.

“Despite their recent results, Rochdale are a strong side and we had a great deal to overcome.

“Our attention now switches entirely, however, with Halifax coming to the LD Nutrition Stadium on Thursday evening.

“They will want nothing more than to end our cup run, but we very much want to take up a place in the competition’s last eight.

“The away support was fantastic yesterday, possibly outnumbering the home support at Rochdale, and we will need more of the same on Thursday.

“The television cameras are coming and all eyes will be on our club for arguably the first time this season.

“It looks set to be a fantastic night of entertainment, so I would call on our supporters and those getting behind Halifax to help make it one to remember.”