Sharp signs new deal at Halifax

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax fullback Will Sharp has signed a new contract with the club.

Sharp, a former Hull FC and Featherstone talent, has been in excellent form this season after making the transition to fullback.

The 31-year-old joined the club ahead of the 2016 season and has scored 15 tries in 52 games for the club.

Speaking to the Halifax Courier, Sharp said: “I’ve been happy with my own form this year, and I put some of that down to me getting involved in the game more. Last year I played mainly on the wing, and sometimes you’re not in the thick of things as much.

“There’s a really good set of lads here, and we all enjoy being around each other.”