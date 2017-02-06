Sharp thrilled as Fev edge Fax in thriller

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jon Sharp believes Featherstone’s victory over Halifax could prove to be pivotal in their season.

Rovers edged an enthralling contest with their old rivals, with Kyle Briggs’ late try earning them a 32-26 victory at The Shay.

Despite only being one round in, Sharp believes it could be huge in their quest to retain a top four spot.

“It was a fantastic game,” he said.

“I knew there wouldn’t be much between either side and on another day they could have won the game. But I’m delighted with the composure of our players, especially in the crucial stages later on.

“There’s not many teams that will come here and win. Last year they beat us twice and we beat them once. They smashed us at Blackpool and beat us at our place. Halifax are a top four team, I can tell that straight away, I know they’ll be there at the end. Hopefully, we’ll sneak in there at the end as well.”

Buy League Express today for a full report of the game.