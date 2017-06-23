Shaul double helps Hull beat Wakefield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jamie Shaul recorded a brace as Hull FC eased past fellow top four hopefuls Wakefield Trinity 40-18.

Mahe Fonua and Craig Huby were sinbinned for Hull and Wakefield respectively after a scoreless opening 15 minutes.

The extra room allowed Shaul to cross for the opening try of the game before Fetuli Talanoa brought the hosts into double figures.

James Batchelor and Sam Williams touched down to put Wakefield in front at the break before Reece Lyne extended the lead after the restart.

Jake Connor brought an end to the rut for Hull as he intercepted Kyle Wood’s pass on the try line to score before Marc Sneyd touched down to put the hosts back in front.

Shaul completed his double before Fonua made up for his previous yellow card with a try and Jansin Turgut ran in Hull’s seventh try late on.

Hull: 1 Jamie Shaul, 19 Steve Michaels, 2 Mahe Fonua, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 5 Fetuli Talanoa, 14 Jake Connor, 7 Marc Sneyd, 22 Josh Bowden, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Liam Watts, 25 Jansin Turgut, 17 Danny Washbrook, 21 Sika Manu; Subs: 4 Josh Griffin, 8 Scott Taylor, 16 Jordan Thompson, 28 Brad Fash.

Tries: Shaul 2, Talanoa, Connor, Sneyd, Fonua, Turgut; Goals: Sneyd 6.

Wakefield: 1 Scott Grix, 5 Ben Jones-Bishop, 4 Reece Lyne, 3 Bill Tupou, 24 Mason Caton-Brown, 14 Sam Williams, 7 Liam Finn, 8 Anthony England, 9 Kyle Wood, 17 Craig Huby, 11 Matty Ashurst, 27 James Batchelor, 16 Tinirau Arona; Subs: 18 Joe Arundel, 26 Chris Annakin, 23 Keegan Hirst, 33 Adam Walker.

Tries: Batchelor, Williams, Lyne; Goals: Finn 3.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.