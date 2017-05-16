Shaul targeting more Challenge Cup success

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

By Thomas Alderson

Jamie Shaul was understandably delighted after helping his side progress through to the next round of the Challenge Cup after a twelve try thrashing of Catalans Dragons.

It was the Black and White’s first appearance in the cup since their fairytale win at Wembley back in August and it was by far their most emphatic victory of the season as they swept aside the drastically weakened French side to continue their title defence in some style.

Despite the impressive score line with the ball, the Hull-born fullback was particularly impressed with the positive mentality they approached the game with.

“It was a very pleasing performance tonight,” he said.

“I think the big feature was our attitude. We knew they were busted and had a few young guys playing but we spoke keeping our foot on the gas and I think we did really well.”

Shaul himself was celebrating his 100th career appearance and had a very successful evening, assisting in a number of tries as well as notching up two for himself late on in a fine individual display and the slow improvement in form was satisfying for the fullback.

“I was relatively happy with my performance. I started the game well but generally, I was happy with how I went. I think I started the season a bit slow but I seem to be building week on week and my confidence is high so hopefully, I can continue playing well.“

The Challenge Cup holders now find themselves in the quarter-finals, just two games from another appearance at Wembley and Shaul admitted the prospect of returning to that stage is something that excites him and is a big aim for the rest of the squad.

“I love the Challenge Cup. It’s a great concept and we’ve all been thinking about getting back to Wembley and lifting it again. It makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up, it’s definitely something we’re aiming for.”

“After winning something like that it definitely makes you hungry for more success,” he added.