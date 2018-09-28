Shaun Lunt hospitalised with serious infection

Shaun Lunt has been ruled out for the rest of the season after being hospitalised with a serious infection.

In a short statement, Hull Kingston Rovers confirmed the former Leeds and Huddersfield hooker had been admitted to hospital yesterday and would miss their crucial Qualifiers game with Widnes on Sunday.

The club statement read: “Everybody connected to Hull KR wishes Shaun all the best for a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming him back for pre-season training in November.”

Lunt has had a tough season with injuries this year, which have restricted him to just 16 appearances. He was named the Championship player of the year in 2017 after guiding the Robins back to Super League.

Everyone at TotalRL wishes Shaun a speedy recovery.