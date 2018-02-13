Sheens dismisses Carney link

Tim Sheens has dismissed rumours linking Hull Kingston Rovers with a move for Todd Carney.

Speculation surrounding the Robins’ reported interest of the former Dally M winner has been around for some time.

Reports first emerged last year before it was reported they had made another attempt to sign the 31-year-old this week.

However, Sheens confirmed Carney wouldn’t be joining the club, as he continues in his pursuit to secure an NRL deal.

“We made an enquiry,” Sheens told the Hull Daily Mail.

“His manager said he’s staying in Sydney and he’s looking at an NRL gig. That’s where it ended. It’s not really a story because it was nothing more than that.”