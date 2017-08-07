Sheens expecting more anxiety after first Qualifiers win

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Tim Sheens warned Hull Kingston Rovers fans to expect more of the same after his side opened their Qualifiers campaign with a nail-biting victory over Halifax.

The Robins overturned a 22-14 deficit to defeat the gutsy part-timers, ensuring they got off to a winning start to the season.

But Sheens warned that to earn the promotion, his side will likely have to battle through several more tight contests.

“All the clubs in this division are going to put up a fight so it’s going to be a tough, tough series,” he said.

“It certainly had me on the edge of my seat, and probably everyone here, but the first round of games has been like that for everyone this weekend.

“It was important to get off to a winning start and the two points were all that mattered. We’re not focusing on points difference or anything like at the moment. You win the games and that’s it.

“We adapted to what we had to do, used an interchange at half-time, which is something I don’t really like doing, but all in all, I’m happy with the win.”