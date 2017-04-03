Sheens hints at extended run in Rovers team for Hodgson

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull Kingston Rovers head coach Tim Sheens has admitted assistant David Hodgson may be forced into action yet again next week after his squad was hit with more injuries.

The Robins’ unbeaten start to the Championship season continued as they cruised to a 50-18 victory over Batley Bulldogs, but suffered injuries to three key backs with Andrew Heffernan (eye), Kieren Moss (ankle) and Thomas Minns (concussion), all unable to end the match.

Although Sheens didn’t speculate on the severity of their injuries, Sheens admitted the former Great Britain and England winger may be forced to play again after he came of the bench in their victory over the Bulldogs, having registered as a player as cover before the season started despite originally retiring in 2014.

“We finished the game with no-one left on our bench, so it’s come at a cost.

“We’ll be dipping into our younger guys, and in Hodgy’s case, the older guys for next week.”

On his side’s performance, Sheens added: “There were some good things done, but we probably blew some good chances.

“We had to play against the penalty count again too, which is still a concern; however I’m very happy with a number of guys who were playing their first full games.”

A full report is in Monday’s League Express.