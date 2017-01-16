Sheens identifying front-row recruits – but rules out Shillington
Hull KR coach Tim Sheens has admitted he’s still targeting new recruits in the forward pack for the new season – but says his recruitment plans are “close” to where he wants them.
The Robins suffered a blow earlier this month when prop Dane Tilse opted to return to Australia, and Sheens has admitted they are now on the hunt for a replacement.
TotalRL understands the Robins remain interested in former Bradford forward Ben Kavanagh, but at this stage, a deal is unlikely.
“We’re still looking to strengthen in a couple of positions, but for this stage of the season we’re close to where we want to be,” Sheens told TotalRL.
“With Dane Tilse leaving, we’re looking to strengthen that position with another front-row at least.”
Sheens has also heralded the arrival of former Bradford man Kieren Moss, who joined the club last week following the Bulls’ liquidation.
“He can play every position in the backline and we’ll see where it goes from there.”
Meanwhile, Sheens has categorically ruled out any move for NRL prop David Shillington. Sheens conceded that he had held talks with the forward over a move to KR, but said that any move will now not be happening.
“No. There was a chat to David, but David’s not part of our plans.”