Sheens identifying front-row recruits – but rules out Shillington

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens has admitted he’s still targeting new recruits in the forward pack for the new season – but says his recruitment plans are “close” to where he wants them.

The Robins suffered a blow earlier this month when prop Dane Tilse opted to return to Australia, and Sheens has admitted they are now on the hunt for a replacement.

TotalRL understands the Robins remain interested in former Bradford forward Ben Kavanagh, but at this stage, a deal is unlikely.

“We’re still looking to strengthen in a couple of positions, but for this stage of the season we’re close to where we want to be,” Sheens told TotalRL.

“With Dane Tilse leaving, we’re looking to strengthen that position with another front-row at least.”

Sheens has also heralded the arrival of former Bradford man Kieren Moss, who joined the club last week following the Bulls’ liquidation.

“Kieren adds speed and depth to the team. He has utility value and when you’re working on salary cap, you need to be able to cover all positions are injuries are one of the key things to bring you undone. He’s a classy player, there’s the added value of him not being a quota player, which is a bonus to our recruitment. That gives us the added depth we needed.