Sheens names his squad for Hull derby

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens has named his squad to take on Hull FC for the Clive Sullivan Trophy at the KCOM Stadium on Sunday, kick-off 2pm.

The traditional pre-season game between the two rivals will be Sheens’ first in charge of the Robins since joining the club and he has named his strongest side available to face the Black and Whites.

As well as long-term absentees Matty Marsh and Joe Wardill, Ben Cockayne, Graeme Horne, James Greenwood and Jake Butler-Fleming will be absent as they recover from minor injuries, although several new signings will make their Rovers bow, including full back Adam Quinlan.

The game will also mark a return to action for winger David Hodgson, who has been registered as part of the first-team squad to cover several injuries to the outside backs.

Meanwhile, the club has confirmed two changes to the previously announced 2017 squad numbers following the retirement of Dane Tilse earlier this week. Forward Chris Clarkson will now move to the vacated number 10 shirt, with Graeme Horne now allocated number 14.

The number 18 shirt previously awarded to Horne will be left available as the club continues recruitment for the forthcoming season.

The Hull KR squad in full is as follows: 16 Jordan Abdull, 13 Danny Addy, 11 Maurice Blair, 30 Joe Cator, 17 Mitch Clark, 10 Chris Clarkson, 15 James Donaldson, 7 Jamie Ellis, 28 Liam Harris, 22 Andrew Heffernan, 31 David Hodgson, 25 Will Jubb, 19 George Lawler, 9 Shaun Lunt, 3 Thomas Minns, 23 George Milton, 26 Kieran Moran, 21 Robbie Mulhern, 27 Will Oakes, 1 Adam Quinlan, 4 Liam Salter, 8 Nick Scruton, 5 Ryan Shaw.

A full report from Sunday’s game will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.