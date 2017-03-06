Sheens pleased with Hull Kingston Rovers’ progression

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull Kingston Rovers picked up their fifth consecutive win on Sunday, and head coach Tim Sheens was satisfied with his side’s management during their latest victory.

The Robins came from behind to defeat Sheffield 50-10, making them the outright leaders of the division following Featherstone’s defeat to Rochdale.

Sheens praised his side’s resolved having endure a period of Sheffield momentum in the first-half.

“I was happy with the defence, although the two tries we conceded were relatively simple – too simple from our point of view,” Sheens said.

“They had a lot of ball in the first half and we managed to go into half-time in front.

“There were always a few points in the wind but we handled it better in the second-half. I was happy with the nil in that second half.

“That period turned the game and we put our foot on them. They made it tough for us but it was difficult in the conditions. At the end of the day, these are the way these games go.

“Everyone can’t expect you to race to a cricket score, it doesn’t happen. There are lots of things that can happen in games.”

