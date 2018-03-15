Sheens praises flawless Robins

After seeing his side post a 38-6 win over Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium, Tim Sheens praised his side’s performance in a game which saw the away team make no errors in a flawless first-half display.

“We led well at half time on the back of 100 percent completion. I don’t think I’ve coached a team with 100 percent completion in a half of football.

“Our offence operated tonight which is about time. In the conditions, I think they played really well with ball in hand.

“We scrambled well in defence, particularly in that middle part of the second half where the scoreline was still 20-6.

After conceding the first try to Oliver Roberts and the Giants, Sheens pointed to a neat set play that set his side back on course.

“A little short side play with Heffernan off a tap which we’d practised came off. It sparked us and we went onto play some good football.

“Sometimes those things happen: Things click and they did.”

It’s not often you see a front row forward set up a try with a 90-metre dash, which included a fierce fend on the retreating Danny Brough, and Sheens was pleased for Mulhern and his contribution to the team

“He’ll brag about pushing a halfback off for the next month. He’s got backrow speed. He’s a kid that’s got a big future with the club. I’m not pushing him to England just yet but I think he has the potential to be an English forward.