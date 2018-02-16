Sheens satisfied as Hull KR up and running at last with Catalans win

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens admitted he was relieved to see his side finally record their first win of the new season on Thursday night.

The Robins picked up their first points since returning to Super League with a 23-4 win over a lacklustre Catalans side.

“It certainly is a relief,” Sheens said.

“There was a bit of ugliness about the game at times, but we did what we needed to do.

“We protected our lead, tried to control the ball and completed at 93 percent in the second half. I know it’s an Australian coaching call, and British coaches and fans don’t really like to hear that kind of talk but it was very important for us. We were down a man and I thought we handled it really well with the wind behind us.

“We had two errors on the first tackle, but that’s because we were trying to use the ball. We need to settle down a bit still, but that’ll come with time and you probably won’t appreciate how windy and cold the conditions were, and how loose it is underfoot at the moment, unless you were out in the middle.

“Naturally things will get better as you head towards summer, but at the minute you’ve got to just slug it out.”