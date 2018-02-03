Sheens says KR beat themselves

Tim Sheens believes his side only had themselves to blame after falling to defeat on their return to Super League.

The Robins lost 28-6 to Wakefield, with Rovers struggling to break down Wakefield’s resilient defence.

Sheens believes his side will have to become more clinical as the season progresses.

“We lost the game, but we didn’t get beat,” Sheens said.

“I’m happy with our effort, but not our execution.

“We were guilty of pushing passes and making some poor decisions, but in the main that came from trying to chasing the scoreline. It’s always the case of ifs and buts, but we had some chances that could have turned things around for us, and it’s better to have created the chances and not taken them than not created them at all.

“We came up with a lot of errors in good ball sets that we need to fix up. The boys are disappointed with their execution, but they’ll be better for that in training this week knowing where they need to improve.

“They’ve all played Super League before and knew what to expect, we just didn’t do what we set out to do with the ball. That’s as much on me as it is the players because I want us to play with the football. I don’t want to be just drive it in five times and kick, although there is a time and a place for that.”