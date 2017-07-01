Sheffield aren’t safe yet, warns Aston ahead of Swinton clash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sheffield coach Mark Aston has warned his players that they are not safe of relegation just yet as they prepare to face Swinton Lions on Sunday.

The Eagles are on 16 points and, at first glance at least, appear to have a comfortable buffer over the group of sides below them – including Swinton – who are battling to avoid relegation to League 1.

But Aston says that they still need some more victories to guarantee survival.

“We aren’t safe yet we’re on 16 points with four games to go, so we need a couple more wins from these next four games and if we get that we can sleep a little bit better,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aston admitted his side took a step forward last week despite a heavy defeat to leaders Hull KR.

He said: “There were certainly some positives, after coming off the back of a heavy loss the week before we needed to regroup and get a bit more pride back in ourselves and I thought we did that.

“There was an improvement, our attitude and our body language was a lot better and we competed.

“We had a dig and I thought in the weeks before at times, we put up the white flag and I told the players that so we put a couple of changes in. Jake Spedding came in and Greg Richards from St Helens came in on dual-registration and certainly added something to us.”

Aston also admitted he is wary of a Swinton side who last week beat top-four chasing Halifax.

He said: “I’m very edgy about Swinton, they’re a quality team and they had a great result against Halifax last week and I’ve said for two years they play the best brand of football in this competition.

“In both our games so far we have been in control of the game until the last ten minutes and they have pulled it right back and got very close to us, they did that at the Summer Bash and they did it when we played them away.

“They have got some quality young players that have come out of a good system so they are always going to be a threat. I’ll be very mindful that we have to be on this game to make sure we get this result.