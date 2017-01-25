Sheffield confirm signing of Eze Harper on one-year deal

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sheffield Eagles have confirmed the signing of former Leigh Centurions fullback Eze Harper on a one-year deal.

Harper was released from the Centurions following their promotion to Super League for the 2017 season, and was due to join League 1 side Keighley Cougars before the Eagles secured his signature.

He was loaned out to third-tier side Barrow Raiders for a large proportion of last year, making a great impact for the Cumbrian side, scoring 11 tries in 12 appearances.

Speaking of the signing, Eagles head coach Mark Aston said: “I’m thrilled we managed to bring Eze (Harper) into the squad.

“He is a tall, strong, solid player and is good with the ball in hand. He will add competition for places which is vital.

“The squad is still relatively small so it’s great we’ve brought Eze in and we’ll likely throw him straight into the squad for this Sunday’s pre-season match against Wakefield.

“We are still in the market for more players and if the right player comes along, we’ll take a look at them.”