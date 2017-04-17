Sheffield cruise past Dewsbury

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Garry Lo scored four tries as Sheffield’s revival continued with a fourth win in five games as they defeated Dewsbury 48-12.

New Dewsbury coach Neil Kelly was officially in charge for the first time after overseeing his side’s first victory of the season over Batley last week, however they fell to a comfortable defeat against Mark Aston’s side.

The Eagles went 16-0 ahead as Menzie Yere, Ben Blackmore and Lo all scored.

Aaron Brown scored to bring Dewsbury back in it and Brandon Douglas’ score just before the break cut the deficit to 16-12 going into the break.

However, the Eagles wrapped it up with 32 unanswered points in the second-half.

Greg Burns and Sam Scott both touched down before Lo scored the final three tries to wrap up an impressive Easter period for the Eagles.

Eagles: Millar, Lo, Yere, Spedding, Blackmore, Brown, Minchella, James, Fozard, Mexico, Scott, Straugheir, Hope. Subs: Trout, Johnson, Burns, Whiteley.

Rams: Guzdek, Alex Brown, Walshaw, Glover, Morton, Speakman, Hemmingway, Stringer, Ward, Teanby, Senior, Douglas, Aaron Brown. Subs: Igbinedion, Tonks, Adamson, Sheriffe.