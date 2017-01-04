Sheffield Eagles appoint new chairman of the club

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sheffield Eagles have confirmed that Chris Noble MBE has been appointed chairman of the club with immediate effect.

Noble takes over from the post vacated by Ian Swire who retired from his position in October 2016 after 16 years in post. He has been a director of the Eagles for 18 years, ever since the club were reformed back in 1999.

Speaking of his appointment, Noble said; “I am proud to be appointed Chairman of Sheffield Eagles, it’s an honour to represent this great rugby league club.

“We had a difficult year in 2016 and we are disappointed to move out (of) the city this season for our home games but our aim now is to bring the club back to stability ahead of our proposed move to the Olympic Legacy Park, Sheffield in 2018.

“Talks are still continuing with the new potential sponsors regarding the new stadium and over the coming weeks we hope to have some positive news to announce.”

“We’d like to thank our supporters, sponsors, players and staff for their continued patience and support.”