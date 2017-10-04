Sheffield Eagles confirm they will return to the city in 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Professional rugby league is returning to Sheffield in 2018, after the Eagles confirmed that from next season, their new permanent home will be the 3G pitch at the city’s Olympic Legacy Park.

The return to the city of their birth ends a four-year exile for the Eagles and the prospect of a “very exciting future” according to Chairman Chris Noble.

The announcement comes following extensive discussions between representatives of Legacy Park Ltd, Sheffield City Council and the Eagles.

“There has been a massive effort from everyone concerned to get us over the line. It has been extremely hard to bring to fruition but we have succeeded.” said Mr Noble. “We are back in the city where we should be.”

Cllr Mary Lea, Cabinet Member at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are delighted that Sheffield Eagles will be back playing in the city, we have worked with Richard Caborn and the Olympic Legacy Park to secure funding for and develop a new multi-purpose, state of the art pitch for professional, community and educational use, which will be a great asset for Sheffield.

Richard Caborn, Project Lead from Legacy Park Ltd, created to develop the Olympic Legacy Park, said: “We have been involved in many discussions which have led to this positive outcome for the Eagles, the city and the Olympic Legacy Park. I am delighted for the Club and the city.”

For the next 12 months, Pulse will manage the use of the pitch. Arrangements will be in place which will satisfy the Rugby League in respect of the required number of temporary seating, toilets, security, PA systems and other match day facilities.

“In the longer term, we will see the development of a stand with a capacity of 3,000 on one side and other semi-permanent stands on the other three sides,” said Mr Noble.

“We are so happy to be back in the city of our birth after what has been an extremely difficult and worrying time.”