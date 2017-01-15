Sheffield Eagles sign Jordan Cox for 2017

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sheffield Eagles have confirmed the signing of former Hull KR and Warrington forward Jordan Cox on a one-year deal – as revealed last year in League Express.

Cox is the first new face to officially join the club as Mark Aston continues to shape his squad for the upcoming 2017 campaign.

The 24-year-old is the first of a number of announcements expected in the coming days, as the Eagles look to put the finishing touches to next season’s squad.

“This lad has bags of ability and, at 24, still has the potential to improve,” Aston told www.sheffieldeagles.com. “His talent isn’t in question, that’s why coaches were prepared to take him in Super League, he can play, of that there is no doubt.

“He is a character, he has shown a real desire to play by coming here, and we are all looking forward to seeing him pull on the red and gold jersey.”

Whilst with Rovers he played against the Eagles in September 2015 in the Robins’ 28-38 victory in the Qualifiers. He signed for Super League rivals Warrington and last season made 18 appearances, 16 in Super League.

“He has Super League experience, he showed glimpses of his immense talent at times over the last couple of years,” Aston added.

“He is a big lad but he can move. That combination of size and speed can be a real threat. We just need to make sure we get the best we possibly can out of Jordan, and that means getting him fit again and keeping him out on the pitch for longer periods.

“People speak about his knee injury, but he is ahead of schedule and we are confident of having him available for the start of the campaign.”