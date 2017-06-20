Sheffield Eagles sign rugby union convert

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Championship side Sheffield Eagles have captured rugby union winger Curtis Wilson on a deal until the end of the season.

The former Rotherham Titans, Ealing and Otley flyer is the latest acquisition to bolster the Eagles’ ranks, with Jack Owens, George Milton and Remy Marginet all joining Mark Aston’s side in the last month.

Local-born Wilson has finally made the move to the 13-man code, after Aston revealed he had previously courted the outside-back before his time in rugby union.

“He is someone that came to my attention recently, but we know him from many years back when we invited him into our scholarship,” Aston told the club’s official website.

“At that time he decided to go down the rugby union route, and he has had some success with that. He is looking for a new challenge now. We have had a good luck at him and we feel that there is definitely something to work with there.”

While the contract runs until the end of the current campaign, with fives games remaining before the mid-season split, Aston added he is open to the prospect of Wilson earning a deal beyond the 2017 season should he excel in his new code.

“If we like him and he likes us, then 2018 is a possibility,” Aston continued. “Like all the signings that we have made recently, we are not just looking at the short-term options, we have half an eye on next season too.

“Curtis knows that, he is certainly excited about the challenge and we feel he has the potential to be a success here.”