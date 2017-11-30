Sheffield land Bulls forward Magrin

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sheffield Eagles have made Bradford Bulls ace Jon Magrin their latest signing for 2018.

A Jamaican international, the 23-year-old has linked up with Mark Aston’s side after leaving the Bulls at the end of the season.

Magrin had previously played for London Broncos and the forward has become Sheffield’s fourth signing ahead of the new season.

“It’s great to bring Jon in. He’s a proven try scorer and at just 23 is still developing and hopefully we can continue his development here at the Eagles.

“The word from Keith (Senior) is that he is training well and has integrated well with the group.

“I look forward to working with him on my return from Australia next week”