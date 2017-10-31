Sheffield land forward duo for 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sheffield Eagles have made their signing of the off-season in the shape of Shaun Pick and Oliver Davies.

The duo have both signed two-year deals, joining the Eagles from Toronto Wolfpack and Swinton Lions respectively.

Former Featherstone forward Pick made eight appearances for Toronto last year, while he has previously won the Championship Grand Final with Featherstone in 2014.

Meanwhile, Davies arrives following a year at Swinton, having joined the club from St Helens. He made 22 appearances last year.

Aston said: “Shaun is someone we’ve looked at previously and I am confident he will be a valuable addition to us.”

“He served a two-year ban but came back with exactly the right attitude and performed well with Toronto this year.

“It was difficult for him to cement a place in their side but that is no detriment to his work ethic and ability. They had an excellent squad as shown by their automatic promotion and scorelines they dished out.”

On Davies, he added: “I’m glad we have managed to bring Oliver to Sheffield. He is a great kid and someone who I’ve been monitoring for some time.

“He came through an excellent system at St. Helens and probably got released a little too early but he did a stand-out job at Swinton and for me, was one of their best players last season.

“Oliver is coming on a two year deal and at 21 years’ old is someone I hope to work with closely and develop over the coming seasons.”