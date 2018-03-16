Sheffield land international fullback

Sheffield Eagles have completed the signing of USA fullback Corey Makelim on a two-year deal, subject to visa approval.

A former Parramatta Eels junior, Makelim played at last year’s World Cup alongside Eagles forward Mark Offerdahl, who captained the Hawks in the tournament.

The 24-year-old played for the Mounties last year in the NSW Cup.

“I’m really excited to join the Eagles and I can’t wait to get over to Uk and link up with the boys.

“It’s been a tough start to the year for them but speaking with Mark (Offerdahl) and Josh (Toole) they said the mood in the camp is still good and the boys are positive that the first win is just around the corner.

“Hopefully I’ll be over at Sheffield soon, earn my place in the squad and help get that first victory under our belts.

“I’ve heard the atmosphere at the first game back in Sheffield was electric too so can’t wait to get started.”

Eagles Director of Rugby Mark Aston added: “I’m thrilled we’ve been able to add Corey to the squad. It’s been a long, drawn-out process so far with meeting criteria and immigration rules but hopefully Corey will be here very soon.

“He’s a quality addition to the squad and will add some much-needed spark to our attack going forward.

“Speaking with Corey he is eager to get over here and that passion and motivation to play is what I want.

“He had a great World Cup and I’m confident he will continue that great form with us and help us turn around our fortunes.”