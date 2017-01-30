Sheffield secure Chisholm coup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sheffield Eagles have confirmed the signing of former Bradford halfback Dane Chisholm on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old wasn’t offered a deal by the new Bradford owners following the liquidation of the former club and has now joined their Championship rivals who have been widely tipped to be near the bottom of the Championship with Bradford next season.

The two clubs have endured financial difficulties in the off-season, with Sheffield’s issues resulting in them losing a large chunk of last year’s squad.

However, Chisholm’s arrival helps fill the void left by Cory Aston, the son of head coach Mark who has joined Leeds Rhinos.

The French international has international experience and previously played in Super League for Hull Kingston Rovers. He returned to Canterbury at the start of last season, before signing for the Bulls, where he scored nine tries in 11 appearances.

“I’m thrilled we have managed to bring Dane to the club. We have been working hard over the past few days to get a deal done, which we achieved on Friday,” said head coach Mark Aston.

“He was keen to get on a flight back to the UK as soon as possible and landed earlier this afternoon which shows his dedication and determination to begin playing rugby again.

“He’s had a tough time with everything that happened with the previous Bradford club but he has put all that behind him and his 100% committed to the Eagles.

“Some might be concerned that we may be overstretching financially by bringing Dane in and I can guarantee we are not.

“We have brought Dane in on a deal that is right for both him and the club. After the difficulties we faced last year we aren’t, and won’t, go above and beyond what the club can afford.

“We have a tight and strict budget this year, which Dane and all the other players fall into. We still have room in this budget and with 20 players signed I am still in the market for players who fit the bill and are right for us.”

Chisholm added: “It’s great to be back in the UK and to have agreed a deal with the Eagles.

“I’ve heard some really good things about the club and I can’t wait for the new season to begin and to start training with the boys.

“Tubbs (Mark Aston) met me at the airport today and we had a good, long chat about footy. We got along really well with each other from the get-go and I’m focused on giving my all for the Eagles.”