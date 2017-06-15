Sheffield sign George Milton on loan as Marginet prepares for debut

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sheffield have secured the services of George Milton for the remainder of the season, having signed the forward on loan from fellow Championship club Hull Kingston Rovers.

Milton, 21, will go straight into contention for the Eagles’ trip to Batley Bulldogs on Sunday.

Speaking about the signing, Eagles coach Mark Aston said: “It’s great to bring George in, he’s a smart, intelligent footballer with good ball control and skills for a forward.

“He’s a player we’ve looked at now for a couple of seasons and we tried to get him when he came out of the system at Leeds but we were unsuccessful.

“He has struggled slightly for game time at Hull KR but they have a large quality squad so it’s understandable.

“He’s still only 21 so he is still relatively young but needs game time to help his development which we can hopefully provide him.”

The Eagles have also confirmed that half-back Remy Marginet landed in the UK yesterday evening and will also go into contention for this weekend’s match against Batley.