Sheffield strengthen their squad with signing of Remy Marginet

Sheffield Eagles have confirmed the signing of Remy Marginet from French Championship club Lézignan until the end of the season.

The former Featherstone half-back will join the Eagles on June 10th following the conclusion of the French domestic season, and signs after impressing Sheffield coach Mark Aston on a recent scouting missing over in France.

“Remy is an exciting addition and one that will add some real competition to us in the halves,” Aston said. “I went to watch him and one or two others on one of our recent breaks in the English calendar, and I was really impressed with what I saw.

“The lad can play, there is no doubting that. He has a bit of flair and I think he is someone that will excite the fans.

“He has some great attributes. He is good with ball in hand and he is a good kicker, he will certainly boost us in that area because we have been light at times this season.

“He is confident, he has had a taste of the English game before with Featherstone, and now he is hungry for more.”

Marginet arrives following other recent new additions such as former Widnes winger Paddy Flynn and St Helens’ Jack Owens, handing Aston another option in the pivots.

“He wants to be part of the French World Cup squad, and he sees this as an opportunity to help us and further his case,” Aston added. “He is also keen at another crack at England, and he wants to stay and try and forge a career over here.

“It is a great opportunity for Remy and for Sheffield Eagles. We are really looking forward to working with him.”