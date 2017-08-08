Sheffield suffer new blow in stadium hopes

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sheffield Eagles’ plans to return to the city have been dealt a fresh blow after failing to win the rights to develop the Olympic Legacy Park.

The Eagles have been locked in talks with Sheffield City Council for months as they seek to move to the Olympic Legacy Stadium as early as 2018.

But the club released a statement today that confirmed a recent decision made on the future of the ground was not the “preferred option”.

According to League Express, Monday’s meeting was set to decide which developer would be given the contract for the stadium.

The Eagles’ preferred partner has a plan in place to build the new stadium as quickly as possible as well as offering chances to earn their own revenue on match days.

However, it’s understood that proposal did not get through.

The statement read: “Sheffield Eagles met with representatives of Olympic Legacy Park Ltd on Monday August 7.

“Whilst the news and decision is not the preferred option of Sheffield Eagles, the club will work with all parties to ensure the club is back in Sheffield and at the Olympic Legacy Park in 2018.

“The decision made by the Olympic Legacy Park Ltd will now be passed to Sheffield City Council to make a final decision and the club are continuing dialogue with them as well.

“The club apologise that no further news can be given at this stage but will provide more information as soon as we can.”

The Eagles have been playing at Wakefield’s Beaumont Legal Stadium this season.