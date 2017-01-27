Sheffield’s PNG trio sign up

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sheffield Eagles have received a triple boost, with their Papua New Guinean contingent committing to the club.

Long-serving centre Menzie Yere will be joined by Garry Lo and Mark Mexico in the Eagles squad this season after all signing one-year deals.

Since joining the club in 2008, Yere won back-to-back Championship Grand Finals in 2012 and 2013, while individually he is the Eagles’ record try scorer.

Compatriots Lo and Mexico both joined the club in 2016, and director of rugby Mark Aston believes they have a big role to play this year.

“These lads will be a major part of what we are looking to do at Sheffield Eagles going forward,” he told www.sheffieldeagles.com

“Menzie has been with us for what seems like forever. He is Sheffield Eagles through and through, so to have him with us for another season is great news for the club.

“Through his experience he has a positive influence on Garry and Mark because he has been doing what he does long before they made their mark in the game.

“Menzie still has plenty to offer, and we are delighted to have him.”

Last season Lo showed glimpses of immense talent, but injury restricted his appearances at the start and end of the campaign.

Mexico endeared himself to the supporters last season, carving out a reputation as a fans’ favourite, with Aston adamant that they have plenty more to offer the Eagles.

“Garry scores tries, that’s what he does, and if we can keep him fit we know there will be an end product,” Aston added.

“There were a lot of rumours surrounding Mark maybe leaving the club, but that’s all they were. In my mind, there was never any doubt that he would be here.

“Both have enjoyed a good break. They have come back and are ready for the 2017 season.”