Sheffield’s stadium talks ‘slow’, according to club chairman

Sheffield chairman Chris Noble has admitted that talks with Sheffield City Council regarding their proposed new stadium are taking longer than desired.

The Championship club is still hopeful they can return to Sheffield for the 2018 season, with the Eagles currently playing at Wakefield’s Legal Beaumont stadium for the duration of the current campaign.

They had always hoped that their exodus out of the city would be temporary, however Noble admitted that the club’s future plans are currently on hold as they look to secure the move to the Olympic Legacy Park ahead of next season.

“Talks have been slow sadly with Sheffield City Council who are key to ensuring our investor gets guarantees he needs to build a ‘rugby’ stadium,” Campbell told the club’s official website.

“The key is that it’s a ‘rugby’ stadium for both league and union. We can then look to bring in other amateur / professional sides and ensure the stadium is maximised and used seven days a week.

“Our aims are to stablise the club, remain in the Championship and move back to Sheffield in 2018. If we achieve those three aims it will have been a successful year in our eyes. We can then turn to ensuring we have a stadium we can call our own and build for a future which could take us into Super League.”