Siddal and Parkside extend winning sequences – all the National Conference League records

Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League leaders Thatto Heath Crusader’s unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday with the reverse at champions Siddal, while pacesetters Underbank came unstuck at Hunslet Club Parkside in Division One…

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 13 May 2017

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 8 games – Siddal, who ended Thatto Heath’s seven-match winning run with Saturday’s victory over the table-toppers.

DIVISION ONE: 4 games – Hunslet Club Parkside, who ended Underbank’s seven-match winning run on Saturday.

DIVISION TWO: 3 games – Wigan St Jude’s. Oulton, however, have not lost in the last seven outings.

DIVISION THREE: 3 games – Stanningley’s three-match winning run came to an end with the defeat at Clock Face who now share the best recent record of three wins on the hoof with Woolston.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 games – Pilkington Recs.

DIVISION ONE: 8 games – Featherstone Lions, who have yet to get off the mark.

DIVISION TWO: 3 games – Askam and Millom.

DIVISION THREE: 5 games – Dewsbury Celtic.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 52 points (Myton Warriors 56 Wigan St Patrick’s 4, 8 April)

DIVISION ONE: 66 points (Underbank Rangers 66 Blackbrook 0, 1 April)

DIVISION TWO: 74 points (Crosfields 74 Salford City Roosters 0, 11 March)

DIVISION THREE: 74 points. Woolston’s 78-4 win over Stanley Rangers on Saturday eclipsed Clock Face 58, Elland 1 on 22 as the biggest victory this season.

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 70 points (Leigh Miners 26 Rochdale Mayfield 44, 8 April).

DIVISION ONE: 74 points (Blackbrook 22 Hunslet Club Parkside 52, 8 April).

DIVISION TWO: 82 points (Salford City Roosters 20 Askam 62, 8 April).

DIVISION THREE: 82 points (Rylands 64, Waterhead 18, 29 April, and Woolston 78, Stanley Rangers 4, 13 May).

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 24 points (Kells 18 Myton Warriors 6, on 11 March, Leigh Miners 10 Wath Brow 14, 6 May, and Thatto Heath 16 West Hull 8, 6 May).

DIVISION ONE: 14 points (Shaw Cross Sharks 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 8, 18 March).

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Millom 14 Salford City Roosters 4, 18 March).

DIVISION THREE: 24 points (Dewsbury Celtic 12 Clock Face Miners 12, 18 March).