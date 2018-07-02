Sika Manu hit with three-match ban

Hull FC have received a major blow after Sika Manu was handed a three-match ban.

The back-rower has been charged for dangerous contact, which has been given a Grade C severity.

Unless appealed, Manu will miss the next three games, leaving the Black and Whites without one of their most consistent performers for games against Huddersfield, St Helens and Wakefield.

Wigan’s Romain Navarette is the only other player set for a suspension, receiving a one-match ban for a Grade B dangerous contact charge.

Ben Barba, Matty English, Morgan Escare and Jamie Ellis were all cited for Grade A light contact charges but won’t receive cautions.