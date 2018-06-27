Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford has admitted that the club are in discussions with recently-released Manly half-back Jackson Hastings over a move to Super League.

The 22-year-old has been let go by the Sea Eagles and is officially a free agent – and Woolford has revealed that the Giants are talking to the half-back about trying to land his signature.

The early years of his career have been sprinkled with controversy, but Woolford believes he will add value to whichever side he decides to join next.

“He’s a player we are in dialogue with, no doubt, because we are looking at any quality players that come up on the market, and he is one,” said Woolford. “Talks have been pretty positive but we are still a fair way to go with that one.”

“He is only 22 and I have known him since he was 13 or 14, because my son (Zac) played against him in the junior reps, so I have known him a long time. “He is a good kid and he was always a class above (the rest) coming through the juniors. “Jackson has a lot to offer a rugby league team and, hopefully, he will decide to come and join us.”

Woolford has also admitted the Giants are close to confirming what is believed to be a three-year deal for Fiji international Akuila Uate – and said the injury which has ended his 2018 season will not impact on any potential move to Huddersfield in 2019.