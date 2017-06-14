Sims insists he’s still got plenty to offer someone in 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington forward Ashton Sims has insisted he still has plenty to offer someone next year and says he has no plans to retire at the end of this season.

Sims is out of contract at the Wolves at the end of the current campaign, and the 32-year-old has received interest from ambitious League 1 side Toronto about a move to the Wolfpack in 2018 ahead of their expected promotion to the Championship.

Sims would not be drawn on that speculation, although he did say that there are no plans to hang up the boots at the end of this season.

“What I’m worried about is winning again but my future is in the back of my mind because I’ve got a wife and kids to think about moving forward,” he said.

“But I certainly think I’ve got a lot to offer ahead.”

When asked if he would consider a move to Toronto, he said: “I don’t know really.

“As I say, I haven’t put too much thought into it, it’s more for my agent and I’m trying to leave it up to him as much as I can.

“I still feel I’m playing alright and I’m not ready to stop playing now, that is for sure. It has to be in the back of my mind what I’m doing in the future.”

The Wolves find themselves in the bottom four ahead of the break for this weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-final with Wigan – but Sims has insisted this season can still be a memorable one for the club despite their struggles in 2017.

He said: “We’ve got a strong character as a collective in this club though and we’ve got a few league games to turn what’s been an indifferent year around but do I think we can do it? I do.

“It can still be a great season. We’ve got games left to turn it around and I’m a glass half-full kind of guy. I back ourselves to win those tough games and I won’t pull any punches – I think we’re a good chance in every game we play in.”