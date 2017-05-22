Sin-binned, scored a try, got sent off. It was a busy day for Dom Brambani

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Dominic Brambani has achieved a fair bit during his career in the Championship.

However, he now holds an accolade that puts him in a very exclusive list of players, for all the WRONG reasons.

The Batley star has a memorable day as he shown a yellow and a red card during the Bulldogs’ 48-28 win over Oldham.

The former Sheffield and Halifax star was sent to the sin-bin in the 39th minute for an incident cited by referee Andy Sweet.

However, normality was just around the corner as he scored a crucial try that helped Matt Diskin’s side move 34-22 ahead.

But just when he thought his day had finished, he was shown his marching orders after he was shown a red card, understood to be for dissent, in the final minute of the game.

He is thought to now be in a very small list of players to have received a yellow card, a red card and score a try in the same game.

Batley are currently seventh in the Championship, eight points adrift of fourth-placed London.

