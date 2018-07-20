Sinfield wants Leeds players to start enjoying rugby again ahead of must-win Widnes clash

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield admits he is trying to get his players to simply enjoy playing again: but wants them to show how much they care about their current predicament over a season-defining period which begins with tonight’s game against Widnes.

Defeat for the reigning Super League champions consigns them to a spell in the Qualifiers later this summer; not even wins in their final two games may yet be enough to avoid that particular fate.

But with a Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington also looming, Sinfield admits it is a vital period for the Rhinos.

“The next three weeks are really important for us,” he said.

“This week certainly, and Widnes are pretty desperate as well, but we need to show we care about each other, care about the club and our supporters.

“We also need to show we care about being ninth and that we’re not good enough at this moment in time. We’re in a juicy part of the season, and these next couple of weeks are important to determine what we end up with at the end of the year. We’ll do everything possible, and re-evaluate things after that semi-final.”

Sinfield admits hard work is the tonic for a run of nine league games without a win to come to an end for Leeds – but admits it is equally important his players simply rediscover their love of playing again following a testing time for the Rhinos.

He said: “As you’d expect, every department is going above and beyond at this moment in time – and we need to. We need to work hard, the players especially.

“I think we’ve got to realise they’ve gone through a fair bit recently, so we’re trying to freshen them up, and trying to get them to enjoy the game again – and almost remember what it was like as a 10-year-old, running around in a park somewhere, getting that enthusiasm back.

“The minute we get a win, it just cements all the things we’re putting in place behind the scenes.”

Prop Dom Crosby is set to make his debut tonight, having joined on loan from Warrington in the week.