Sinfield concerned by Leeds’ form

Kevin Sinfield has warned Leeds they have a target on their back heading into the Qualifiers after their poor performance against Warrington.

The Rhinos crashed out of the Challenge Cup after being thrashed by Warrington, leaving their hopes of winning silverware in tatters.

The only accomplishment they can now achieve this year is survival, but Sinfield said there will be teams coming after his side after their recent displays.

“I wouldn’t say worrying, that’s probably the wrong word, but I think it’s a concern.

“Some teams are going to come after us, and rightly so, I don’t blame them.

“We start a new comp now and I think there’s some realisation of where we are at this current moment.

“We know we’ve got to change. If it wasn’t like this I wouldn’t have been asked to come in a month ago. We will get better.”

On the performance, Sinfield added: “It’s disappointing but we are where we are. It’s been a rough month for all of us I think but it doesn’t change too much in where we’re at.

“It’s tough because you lose out on some silverware you had a chance of and a trip to Wembley but if we’re realistic we’re not ready to win a game of that size.

“Sometimes you’ve got to learn some harsh lessons and we will.”