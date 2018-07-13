Sinfield coy on Aiton as Leeds prepare to recruit

Kevin Sinfield has confirmed plans to bring in new recruits before the transfer deadline.

The Rhinos’ director of rugby has confirmed hopes to bring in two new faces before the deadline, which is just a fortnight away.

Sinfield, who will lead his side into a must-win game against Wakefield on Friday night, has got stuck into the recruitment side of his duties promptly and confirmed he has been in talks with two players, both of whom he hopes will be able to join up with the Rhinos soon.

“There’s been a couple of names banded around,” he said.

“I’ve worked really hard this week just to add a couple. I’d like to think over the next couple of weeks, the couple in particular that I’ve been speaking to maybe come available to us. If they’re not, then we go with what we’ve got. There’s two in particular that I’m interested in.”

One of those players is understood to be the former Rhinos hooker Paul Aiton, who TotalRL revealed was in talks with the Rhinos over shock return.

When asked about the prospect of bringing the hooker back to the club, Sinfield responded by saying: “We’ll see.”