Singleton looking forward to hometown clash in Challenge Cup

Leeds Rhinos prop Brad Singleton admits he is excited about the chance to take on his home town club after the Rhinos were drawn at home to Barrow Raiders in the sixth round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Singleton joined the Rhinos from Barrow Island amateur club in 2009 and regularly goes back to his home in Barrow. He was a try-scorer in the 2015 Challenge Cup Final win at Wembley and says that the Rhinos will not be taking Barrow lightly.

He commented: “I was sat watching the draw live on the television with a friend from Barrow and my partner, who is also from Barrow. We were joking beforehand how good it would be to get Barrow, so I am delighted to have got my home town in the draw. We can’t afford to take Barrow lightly, they are unbeaten in League 1 so far this season and, like Toronto, they have been chewing up the opposition so far.

“I am sure the town will be buzzing after the draw. I remember when I was a kid we drew Wigan at home at Craven Park and everyone was talking about it for weeks in the build up to the match. The whole town will get behind the team, just like they get behind the football team for a big FA Cup match.

“We will need to prepare for this like we do for a Super League game, a top clash in Super League at that, because the Barrow players will be coming here looking to play the best 80 minutes of their lives and we have to keep that in mind,” added Singleton.

Singleton is looking forward to going up against some old friends when the clash comes around.

“I played amateur at Barrow Island with Luke Cresswell and I am good mates with Max Wiper and Brett Carter,” he said.

“Hopefully they can be fit for the Rhinos game as I think they are out injured at the minute. I have already had lots of texts from people in Barrow and I am sure it will be a great day.

“Barrow playing at Headingley will be a big occasion, I’m expecting all my family to be coming down for the game and it will be nice for my lad to be there, although he’s a bit young to remember it, I’m looking forward to telling him in years to come about his dad playing against his home town club.”