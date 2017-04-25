Singleton returns for Leeds as Huddersfield name just one halfback

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos are set to welcome back Brad Singleton from suspension after he was named in the club’s 19-man squad to face Huddersfield.

Singleton has been absent after picking up a six-match suspension for a late tackle on Catalans’ Greg Bird last month, but will return when the joint leaders take on the struggling Giants on Thursday.

Jack Walker and Mikolaj Oledzki retain their places in the 19-man squad following impressive displays in the Challenge Cup, while Matt Parcell returns after being rested for the game with the Dons.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone has a halfback crisis ahead of the game.

Danny Brough returns to the squad, but Lee Gaskell is absent, and TotalRL understands he has a hamstring injury.

Following Ryan Brierley’s departure, it leaves Stone with only one halfback in his squad for the match, with the Giants heading into the match without a win in nine games and on the back of their shock defeat to Swinton in the Challenge Cup.

Rhinos: Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Joel Moon, Ryan Hall, Danny McGuire, Rob Burrow, Keith Galloway, Matt Parcell, Adam Cuthbertson, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Stevie Ward, Brett Delaney, Brad Singleton, Mitch Garbutt, Anthony Mullally, Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jack Walker

Giants: Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Dale Ferguson, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Paul Clough, Dan Smith, Sam Wood, Darnell McIntosh, Jared Simpson, Mikey Wood, Matthew English, Alex Mellor, Adam O’Brien