Sio departs from Wakefield

Mikey Sio has left Wakefield Trinity by mutual consent.

The Samoan international joined the club in 2015 and made 39 appearances for the club.

But he fell out of favour at Trinity and spent the backend of the season with Halifax.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here at Wakefield,” he said.

“I learnt a lot as a player under both Brian Smith and Chris Chester. There is a good bunch of lads at the club who made me feel extremely welcome and at home and I will definitely miss the camaraderie within the team.

“I would like to thank the fans for their support, they welcomed me with open arms and even now when I walk around the town they stop me for a chat. I would have to say that Wakefield Trinity are a club with the most passionate fans.”